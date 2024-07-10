More Information Released in Fatal Sunday Kennewick Shooting

Kennewick Police have now released more information about a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

Man found fatally shot in apartment complex parking lot.

Around 7 PM, KPD responded to the Crown Village Apartments at 445 North Volland, about a shooting. The location is just north of Winco Foods, near the intersection with Hood Ave.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He died from his wounds despite being rushed to a hospital.

Now, Officers have identified him as 26-year-old Taylor Scoles of Kennewick. Police did not say much more except it is an active investigation. At the time of the shooting, KPD said they did not immediately have a suspect. No word if there were any witnesses.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.