More Fallout From Hanford-Pasco Fight, Falcons to Forfeit Final Hoops Games

According to a statement released by the Pasco School District, a "credible" concern has resulted in Hanford forfeiting its final boys and girls games vs. Chiawana, slated originally for Tuesday February 11th. at Hanford's gym in north Richland.

Statement mentions a credible third source

The statement was posted on Pasco's Parent Square notification page. Parent Square is used by many schools to keep parents, students, and others informed about events and important information.

The statement said in part the information was from a credible third party that impacts both the Richland and Pasco School Districts. Pasco SD did not elaborate about this information, but in said after discussions with Richland Police and Hanford HS officials it was deemed in the best interest to cancel. This will affect boys and girls freshman, JV and varsity contests. The girls game was scheduled for 5:45 PM, the boys at 7:30 PM at Hanford's gym.

The Mid Columbia Conference website showed a cancellation for both games:

Hanford forfeits (MCC website)

Chiawana will receive credit for the wins, Pasco SD called them forfeits. The statement read in part:

"After discussions with the Richland Police Department, RSD and Hanford High School determined that forfeiting the games was the best course of action to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, staff, and spectators."

This is the latest fallout from the end-of-game fight that occurred February 4th. In the waning moments of the game, a Pasco player who stole the ball and went for a layup was forcefully pushed by a Hanford player, triggering a fight involving several players, coaches and eventually spectators. Pasco was trailing at the time.

The Pasco player who was pushed was hospitalized, sources said, with a broken bone in his back.

Some sources say this incident was allegedly a continuation of some previous issues brewing from their previous meeting earlier in the season.

Hanford and Pasco occupy the bottom two spots in the Mid Columbia Conference Standings for both boys and girls basket ball, Hanford is 3-12 in conference (3-16 overall) while Pasco is 1-14 (2-18 overall) in boys. Chiawana is 2nd. behind Richland in the boys standings

Chiawana will finish 13-3 in conference, 18-3 overall with the forfeits.

In the girls bracket, Hanford is last at 1-14 in conference (1-17 overall. With the forfeit, Chiawana's girls team will finish 16-0 in conference, 19-1 overall. Hanford will fall to 1-15 conference, 1-18 overall.