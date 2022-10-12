More Drugs Found in Search Near Othello–Suspects Car Loaded
Following a Monday night raid at a home just west of Othello, a search of the suspect's vehicle also turned up more drugs
A 51-year-old convicted felon is behind bars
Jaime Alberto Garza is in the Adams County jail following the raid, where Adams County Deputies seized two rifles, ammunition, $20K worth of fentanyl (packaged and ready for sale), and cash.
He's a convicted felon and facing a slew of charges.
Tuesday morning, a search of his vehicle turned up more 'treasures.' Using a probable cause warrant from the home search, ACSO Deputies found 100 more fentanyl pills, and four ounces of a crystal-looking substance that once tested proved to be methamphetamine.
Like the fentanyl, it was also packaged and ready for sale. Additional charges are expected to be added to Garza's list shortly.