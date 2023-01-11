More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County

Franklin County jail (Franklin county) Franklin County jail (Franklin county) loading...

Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection.

More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered

The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving erratically on State Route 260, in this case north of Pasco and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Connell. After the driver stopped near a residence in Clark's Addition and fled into the home, a search warrant turned up an extensive collection of stolen property.

One of the items was a $100K fossil collection taken from a Kennewick storage unit.

Now, Sheriff Jim Raymond reports two more stolen vehicles were recovered, one near the property north of Pasco, and the other in a remote area of Franklin County. Also, a 34-foot enclosed trailer was seized. Deputies served a warrant Wednesday at a home in Richland, where a 7th stolen vehicle was recovered.

Four people have been arrested on charges ranging from possession of stolen property to previous outstanding warrants. Jerome Wright of Pasco, Jaclyn Israel-Peterson (no hometown listed), Sasha Betzen of Pasco, and Amanda Vogel are all in jail on the wide range of charges.

The investigation continues, and the FCSO is working to return stolen property to its rightful owners.