Moose season only runs from October 1st through November 30th in WA state and you have to have a special permit. Obviously, somebody didn't.

WDFW Offers Reward for Killing, Slaughtering Moose

Rock Lake is about 23 miles southeast of Sprague, WA in NW Whitman County, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Officials are searching the area, looking for evidence related to the illegal killing of a male moose.

WDFW says, via the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the moose was likely killed sometime around September 21st or 22nd, it was found in roadside brush near Miller Home Place Road by the lake.

WDFW Says the Animal was Deboned, Then What?

The animal had its meat stripped off, like a hunter would do after a legal kill. However, whoever killed the animal left the meat in a pile, along with the carcass, in some brush alongside the road.

Sources say WDFW described the killing as senseless, and a reward is being offered for any information leading to the identifying and contacting the person or persons responsible. Via the WCSO, here's the contact information:

WDFW Officer Grant Silver

509-336-5804

grant.silver@dfw.wa.gov

Illegally killing a moose out of season or without the special permit is a $4,000 minimum fine, can be as high as $5,000 and sometimes 364 days in jail.