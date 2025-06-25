Sunnyside City Manager, 3 Realtors, Facing Felony Theft Complaint Over Real Estate Deal

A felony criminal complaint has been filed against the Sunnyside City Manager and 3 realtors concerning the sale of a 77-acre parcel the city has been trying to sell for years.

The complaint accuses the official and realtors of illegally using proprietary data

The 145 acre property, known as the Monson property because it was formerly the Monson cattle feed lot, has was bought by the city in 2004. The city purchased it in part to plan for development, and to eliminate odor sources that had plagued the area.

Earlier this year, 77 acres of the land are being sold to F & M Investment, who hope to use the land for housing. However, the complaint says reports and maps used to help facilitate the sale belong to Munson Vedder Developing, LLC, and neither the city nor the Official or realtors had permission to use them.

Aaron Racicot, who is the Muson Vedder President, said City Manager Mike Gonzalez and the City acted in bad faith during their negotiations. He told KIMA-TV:

"Now, they are stealing our property and ideas to sell the Monson property for less than we were going to pay them. I guess Sunnyside is not a place for visionaries, especially if your skin is white."

Besides City Manager Mike Gonzalez, the realtors named included Todd Sternfeld, Owner/Agent for NAI Commercial Real Estate, Vicki Monteagudo, Owner/Agent for Century 21, and Geoff Bowlsby, Agent for Century 21.

Gonzalez, who is on paid administrative leave over another matter, provided us with a statement Wednesday regarding Racicot's accusations:

“It’s predictable that Mr. Racicot, who wasn’t able to meet the clear benchmarks the City of Sunnyside established, is now choosing to lash out. For him to play the race card is not only baseless—it’s laughable. This was never about identity. It was about performance, and the results simply weren’t there. Any information used was either developed by the City or already in the public domain. Let’s also be clear: Mr. Racicot wrote and distributed that so-called ‘press release’ himself, misleadingly framing it as a document from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. That speaks volumes about his ethics and credibility. This isn’t the first time a municipality has chosen not to work with him—and it likely won’t be the last. We’re proud of the work we’ve done and look forward to continuing our partnership with F & M Investments to bring real progress to Sunnyside.”

Sources say the investigation is continuing.