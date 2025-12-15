Mother, Son, Arrested in Major Grant County Drug Bust

A pair of arrests were made by the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Team, involving drugs.

December 10th bust nets a lot of drugs

The MLRTT located Jilberto Lucatero-Lora, 20, at the Moses Lake Jackpot gas station and arrested him without incident. Authorities had been conducting a lengthy investigation into Lora.

Immediately afterward, they conducted a raid with warrants at 408 I Street in Quincy, WA and arrested Lora's mother, Vanessa Lora-Sanchez, 43, who was attempting to destroy evidence of selling drugs to various cartels. The investigation had been prompted by reports Lora was selling coke and marijuana to Sureno gang members in both cities.

Sanchez was arrested and the MLRTT located the following evidence in the home:

•" Approximately 2 pounds of cocaine

• Five unlawfully possessed firearms

• $69,000 in U.S. currency

• Various marijuana products"

The drugs were found at various hidden stashes inside the home and a Wenatchee Police K-9 assisted in the search. Both suspects are facing multiple charges, and more arrests could be coming as the investigation continues.