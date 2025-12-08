Deputies, US Marshals Capture Mom Wanted in Stevens County Child Exposure Overdose

US Marshals and Stevens and Spokane County Deputies were able to locate and arrest a Loon Lake, WA woman after she abandoned her child following a fentanyl exposure.

The arrest was made December 3rd.

Heading into the weekend, authorities said the suspect, Brianna Smutz, had fentanyl pills that her 2-year-old child came in contact with.

Someone at her residence in Loon Lake in Stevens County, about 30 miles north-northwest of Spokane, called 911 about the child when they began to exhibit symptoms of exposure to the drug.

However, Smutz failed to stay after EMS arrived, she fled. Ambulance crews were able to administer NARCAN and the child was revived, then they taken from Look Lake to a Spokane-area hospital.

Stevens County Detectives were able to piece together information leading to where Smutz was likely headed to. December 3rd she was located and arrested near the intersection of North Argonne and Grace Roads without incident.

Authorities say she is facing at least 8 felony charges related to the fentanyl and child exposure incident.

This image shows US Marshals apprehending the suspect.