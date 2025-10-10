Moses Lake PD, ATF, Make Major Drug Bust–25lbs. of Narcotics

Moses Lake Police, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have wrapped up a lengthy drug investigation.

Three men were arrested along with a lot of drugs

Wednesday night, MLPD and ATF swooped in and arrested a pair of Moses Lake men who were planning to distribute at least 25 lbs. of deadly narcotics in the Moses Lake and Grant County area.

Arrested were Teodolo Gonzalez-Barreto, 26, Luis F. Estrada-Mendez, 25, and Jose J. Chavez Soriano, 28, who were taken into custody without incident.

The MLPD Street Crimes Unit and ATF said the narcotics consisted of 23 lbs. of meth, 2 lbs. of fentanyl, and one ounce of cocaine.

The three men are facing multiple charges, according to Officials. Due to the involvement of ATF, the county prosecutor is working with others to file Federal drug charges against the three men.