Starting big picture down to local, As of 8:45 election night, the state of WA still has total of 472,921 votes left to count. Benton County 15,000, Franklin 1,316. Yakima 1,3,000. DO KEEP IN MIND, some smaller counties still have not reported initial totals to the state.

How Are Major Initiatives and Other Races Doing?

Initiative 645, which would repeal the income, or millionaires tax, the 9.9 percent on those making $1 million or more, was initially trailing, 58 to 41 percent, statewide. However, with the number of votes left, it could still catch up.

Initiative 26, which would repeal certain limitations on parents right to know certain information about their child at school, and restore the original law, was narrowly trailing 52 to 47 percent.

Initiative 638, which would prohibit biological boys from participating in girls' sports, was passing 56 to 43 percent.

WA State Congressional Races

In the 4th Congressional District Yakima County Commissioner Republican Amanda McKinney is leading Democrat John Duresky 54 to 45 percent. in the 5th, Michael Baumgartner is leading Democrat Carmela Conroy by about 2,200 votes, 50 to 49 percent. The 4th is Tri Cities and central WA, formerly occupied by Dan Newhouse who is retiring. the 5th occupies all of Eastern WA next to the 4th. including Spokane.

State Supreme Court Races-Important

The only incumbent on the State Supreme Court of the five who are up for re-election that is trailing is Ian Birk, who lags behind Sean O'Donnel 50 to 48 percent. Challengers are hoping to upheaval the controversial court, who have been blasted for curious legal decisions on the capital gains and other unconstitutional taxes and legislation.

State Legislative District 14 Races

The 14th District includes Klickitat and western Yakima County. The two incumbent representatives,Republicans Gloria Mendoza and Deb Manjerrez are trailing Democrats Chelsea Dimas and Ezequiel Morfin by margins of 54 to 44 and 55 to 45 percent.

State Legislative District 8 Races

April Connors and Stephanie Barnard, Republicans, are running unopposed for the House. In the 8th Senate Race, Republican Nikki Torres is leading GOP Challenger Gabe Galbreath 52 to 46 percent.

BENTON COUNTY and Levies

Mike Clark is overpowering Brad Klippert for Benton County Sheriff by over 73 percent, while Eric Eisinger is leading Prosecuting Attorney challenger Julie Long 50 to 47 percent.

The Ki-Be School Levy is failing by 2 votes, 777 to 775 votes.

Franklin County

Clint Didier is winning his Commissioner's Race over Joel Prantle 60 to 36 percent, while Monty Huber is winning the Franklin County Sheriff's Race over Chris Lee 51 to 47 percent. The winner will replace the retiring Jim Raymond.

Franklin County Fire District 3 levy lift proposition was failing 62 to 37 percent. It covers much of the area north and east of Pasco. It would have been used to add a fulltime firefighter paramedic, two wildland firefighters, new safety gear, a new ambulance, and backup power at the fire station.

Again, the state still have 472,000-plus votes to count, the next 'drop' is expected Wednesday after 4 PM.