Misuse of Space Heater Triggers Walla Walla Housefire

Early Wednesday morning, Walla Walla Fire Crews with help from WW County Fire District 4 responded to a housefire.

The fire sent smoke billowing out the doors and windows

According to Walla Walla Fire Officials, crews were alerted and arrived around 2:35 AM to the home located at 140 Otis Street in Walla Walla.

When crews arrived smoke was seen coming from the front of the home, and flames were visible through the windows.

It only took 13 minutes to have it under control, damage to the multi-family dwelling was estimated at $77,000. There were no injuries reported.

The WWFD says misuse of an electric heater is what triggered the blaze.

With colder weather arriving, fire officials remind citizens if they're using portable heaters to always make sure they have at least a three-foot clear radius around them, free from curtains, furniture or other flammables. And, make sure to turn off the heater when leaving or going to bed.

These units can reach very high internal temperatures, especially on the heating coils, and can catch just about anything on fire.