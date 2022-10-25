Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon
The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman.
The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd.
The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30 PM last Saturday.
The reservoir is about 2 1/2 miles from Heppner, which is about 80 miles south of Tri-Cities.
She's described as having brown hair, about 5'4", and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tie-die shirt, and a grey cardigan sweater. No other specifics were released by the MCSO.
The Sheriff's Department says anyone who may have information as to her whereabouts or has seen her, immediately call the Morrow County Dispatch Center at 541-676-5317.
