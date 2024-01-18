Missing WA Teen Sought, Appeals From National Group

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for a missing Washington state teen.

The girl was last seen in Mt. Vernon, WA

The Center is seeking information for 14-year-old Ella Jones, and according to the Center:

"Ella was last seen at her home in Mount Vernon, Washington on the night of January 5, 2024. Ella’s mom, Sarah Merrill, saw her daughter in her room before going to bed that night. The next morning when Sarah went to check in on Ella, she was nowhere to be seen. That was two weeks ago, and Ella is still missing. "

The Center makes a point of sharing information for as many missing children as possible, especially those who are considered significantly endangered.

Her parents and family stress this is not typical behavior and is very much unlike her to disappear.

Authorities say she is believed to be in the Mt. Vernon area, which is about 61 miles due north of Seattle. The Center also says she is being featured on other missing child resources:

"Ella is also being featured on Ring’s Neighbors app which has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home. This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.

If you have any information about Ella or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mount Vernon Police Department (Washington) at 1-360-428-3211."

For more information on the efforts to locate missing children, click here.