Search Intensifies for Missing Elderly Umatilla Tribal Member

Umatilla Tribal Police and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office report the search continues for a 71-year-old missing tribal member.

The man was reported missing October 5th

UTP says Wesley Dixon Jones reportedly went to an undisclosed area along the Umatilla River to go fishing, according to sources. However, he left his car at home as it had a flat tire.

He has not been seen since.His family reported him missing around 10:44 PM on the 5th. Numerous potential areas along the Umatilla River have been searched, and officials have also utilized drones, but apparently, have no leads.

According to the UTP via Facebook:

"He is described as 5-feet 8-inches tall and approximately 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red Tigerscott jacket, black shirt, black sweatpants and boots."

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team has assisted in the search along and on the water. Anyone who may have information as to his location call (541)-278-0550.