Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found

The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane.

Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County

The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old Moses Lake woman has been found dead in a tall grass area in remote Lincoln County. Lincoln is the adjoining county next to Spokane County and borders Grant County to the west.

Around 12:30 PM Thursday, a farmer found a body matching the description of Theresa Bergman. The location is about 10-12 miles northwest of Sprague, which is next to I-90. She and Charles are pictured below:

She is in the custody of the Lincoln County Coroner and the Spokane County Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, has not been located. According to the GCSO:

"Theresa’s husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, is still unaccounted for. He was last known to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Impala, Washington license BLU5395."

The GCSO has NOT given any information indicating Charles is responsible for his wife's death.

The couple was reported missing Monday by family members after they failed to return from Spokane on Sunday. They were both seen around 12:40 AM that morning in the Spokane Airport, Charles had gone there to pick her up.

Authorities began to search Lincoln County after Grant County Deputies pinged one of their phones (they did not say which one) and found the last known location was in that area. However, a search of that area did not turn up anything until the farmer found Theresa's body. It is not known if her body was found in the same area that was searched.

Thursday, the GCSO released a newer picture of Charles Bergman, but offered this explanation:

"The photo, captured recently on an ATM camera, is shared so people know what he may look like now. For investigative reasons, where and when the photo was captured are not currently being disclosed."

The GCSO says anyone who may have information, you're urged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 509-725-3501.