Bulletin Issued for Missing Chelan County Man

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

He was last seen driving from Wenatchee to Entiat

The CCSO says 24-year-old Justin Lasater was driving from Wenatchee to Entiat, WA, about 19 miles north of Wenatchee, via State Route 97 A. He was last seen around 9:15 PM Tuesday night.

Lasater's white Nissan Pathfinder (pictured from a Flock camera at another time) was said to be driving into Entiat, but he never arrived home.

Investigators say he has not been seen since. His phone is powered off or out of battery, or otherwise disabled.

The CCSO says anyone who may have information to his whereabouts call (509)-663-9911. The Pathfinder has WA Plates BSB 0065.