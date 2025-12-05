Bulletin Issued for Missing Chelan County Man
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.
He was last seen driving from Wenatchee to Entiat
The CCSO says 24-year-old Justin Lasater was driving from Wenatchee to Entiat, WA, about 19 miles north of Wenatchee, via State Route 97 A. He was last seen around 9:15 PM Tuesday night.
Get our free mobile app
Lasater's white Nissan Pathfinder (pictured from a Flock camera at another time) was said to be driving into Entiat, but he never arrived home.
Investigators say he has not been seen since. His phone is powered off or out of battery, or otherwise disabled.
The CCSO says anyone who may have information to his whereabouts call (509)-663-9911. The Pathfinder has WA Plates BSB 0065.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa