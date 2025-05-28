Missing Man From Spokane Area Found Dead 95 Miles Away in Woods

A man reported missing from the Davenport area west of Spokane on May 2nd. has finally been found, deceased in a remote wooded area.

The man was found in Ferry County, off a Forest Service Road

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 56-year-old man who was last seen May 2nd has been located nearly 100 miles north in a remote wooded area.

Stanial Ray Ferraro was known to frequent certain casinos in the Spokane area. He was last seen in his hometown of Davenport (west of Spokane) on April 29th, last known to have been at Northern Quest May 2, and his contact with family was May 4th via a text message.

May 13th, the Ferry County Sheriff began to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked near the Growden Heritage Site. It's an old Civilian Conservation Camp from decades ago that was refurbished into a camping area and historical landmark.

The 2021 Ford Edge seemed out of place, and FCSO Deputies learned the car was registered to Ferraro. A search of the area did not turn up any persons, but another more extensive effort by Ferry County Search and Rescue over last weekend was launched. On May 24th, Ferraro's body was found after 2 and a half hours of searching.

The location where he was found is 95 miles north of Davenport, the investigation continues, no other details were released. Officials did not say if foul play was involved.

