Missing Chelan County Man Found in Vehicle in Columbia River

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a man who was last seen December 2nd has been found, deceased.

The man was found inside his vehicle in the Columbia River

The CCSO reported 24-year-old Justin Lasater was last seen driving his white Nissan Pathfinder from Wenatchee to Entiat, just to the north in Chelan County, late Tuesday night.

However, he failed to arrive home and was reported missing. His phone was either off or the battery was dead, because it didn't respond to calls.

After an extensive search on the road, the weather finally allowed a helicopter to fly over the region, and members of the Chelan County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team spotted Lasater's SUV in the Columbia River near milepost 211, a few miles north of Wenatchee.

A diver confirmed an occupant in the front seat, and after taking over the investigation because crash happened on SR 97A, the WSP confirmed it was Lasater behind the wheel.

WSP is still trying to determine the cause of the crash.