Missing Kayaker Sought Just East of Burbank After 911 Call

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office says numerous search units are coming the area of the Burbank Slough just east of Burbank.

Authorities are looking for a missing kayaker

The Burbank Slough is the body of water, part of the very old Snake River bed, next to the McNary Wildlife Refuge just east of Burbank. It's about 15,000 acres of ponds, mud, swamps and water.

Tuesday, October 14th. the WESCOM (Walla Walla County) 911 dispatcher got a call around 12:09 PM from a man who said he'd fallen out of his kayak while in the Slough. The dispatcher heard water lapping and knocking noises, the caller repeated he needed help but it appeared he could not hear the dispatcher. The call did not last very long.

However, the dispatcher was able to trace the call long enough to provide a ballpark location in the area for searchers.

Crews from the WWCSO, Pasco PD, WA State Patrol, US Fish and Wildlife, Walla Walla and College Place fire crews and others combed the slough area. They searched on foot and with overhead drone support.

They found a kayak, personal belongings in the water, and on shore they located a vehicle. But unfortunately the missing kayaker was not located. Crews plan to resume their search again on Thursday.