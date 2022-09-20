Missing Couple Sought by Grant County Deputies

GCSO GCSO loading...

A mysterious disappearance has Grant County Deputies investigating, and seeking leads.

Man, woman, reported missing by family

According to the GCSO, the woman pictured in our story, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen around 12:40 AM Sunday morning September 18th. in the Spokane International Airport. The GCSO says her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman (also of Moses Lake) had gone to the airport to pick her up.

However, phone calls from family members came into the Grant County Dispatcher on Monday the 19th after neither of them returned to their home in Moses Lake.

Charles was reportedly seen Sunday afternoon, at his apartment on Arnold Drive in town. The GCSO did not say what time Charles was supposed to have left town but did provide some details about their vehicle:

"Charles and Theresa may be in a silver 2013 Chevy Impala, WA License BLU5395. Both were reported missing by family members in Moses Lake on Monday September 19th, 2022 after they did not return home as expected."

No other details have been released.

Anyone who may have information about this case can call MACC Dispatch (509) 762-1160.