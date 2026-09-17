The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has not said anything about foul play being involved.

Missing Cashmere Man's Body Found North of Town

The CCSO reported early last week about a 57-year-old Cashmere, WA man who had disappeared August 30th, from his home on Ollalla Canyon that evening.

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Around 8:30 PM Christopher Steiner had was seen walking away from home, and disappeared. According to searchers, he had left his cellphone behind--which kept Officials from pinging it to try to get a location.

Numerous Teams And a Drone Were Used to Search Surrounding Areas

Several teams, a drone, and a Chelan County Deputy who had extensive tracker training were not able to find any trace of him.

Then, on September 12th two people who were in the Tibbits Mountain area, which is 11 miles north of Cashmere, reported finding a male body in some brush and grass not far from a rural road. They reported it looked like Steiner, whose image was released in missing person reports.

Deputies and the Chelan County Coroner Reported to the scene and positively identified him as Steiner. No cause of death has been released yet, foul play is not suspected, and the CCSO says the case is not yet closed.