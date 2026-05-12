May 4th. the Washington State Patrol had issued a Silver Alert for an Omak man, who had disappeared from his home.

The Search for the Missing Endangered Man Lasted Until May 9th

84-year-old Glen Launer had last been seen May 3rd around 9 AM in Omak, in Okanogan County. Authorities said he was considered highly at risk, but did not elaborate.

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They had included pictures of his brown 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup. May 6th, the Omak Police Department requested assistance from the Okanogan County Search and Rescue Team. 2 individuals with aircraft who worked with the Civil Air Patrol joined the search, along with a total of 50 volunteer ground searchers, who split into multiple teams. Some of the searchers are pictured here.

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They began the arduous task of combing through the forested wildernerness around Omak, rugged terrain. Unfortunately, when the Silver Alert was issued, it was not known what direction Launer was headed. Thanks to digial and infrared aerial detection equipment, searchers were able to lay out grids and more rapidly locate the missing man.

He was Found Saturday, but Was Deceased

Around 11 AM ground search crews located Mr. Launer, not far from Concully, a small town of 193 people, just over 17 miles northwest of Omak but he was deceased. No information was released as to why he was there or what led him to leave town. No specifics about his demise were released, citing family privacy.

Over 20 aerial flights were made and ground teams searched five large grid areas, and the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office thanked all the volunteers and others who pitched in to help in the search.