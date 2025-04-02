Mini-Bike Rider with No Lights Hurt Fleeing Cops in Kennewick

Riders on these popular minibikes are becoming a growing issue in several areas of the Tri-Cities, and now one of them has sustained significant injuries.

Kennewick Police attempt to pull over two riders blowing down the middle of Clearwater Ave.

Around 8:30 PM Tuesday evening, Kennewick Officers on patrol spotted 2 minibike riders zipping along Clearwater Ave. in the middle of the road, near South Neal street.

Neither one was wearing a helmet or had any kind of lighting, and both were wearing dark clothing. When Officers attempted a safe traffic stop, one of the riders tried to speed away and outrun the Officer. However, he slammed into a curb and was throwen from his bike.

KPD says he sustained injuries that required transport to an area hospital. His condition is not known.

These bikes are fun, but capable of being misused. Numerous riders have been spotted racing up and down "A" Street in Pasco from the Blue Bridge all the way to the Cable Bridge. Some of them ride at dusk and you cannot see them very well until you're right on top of them.

Others have been spotted riding up and down South Union Street in Kennewick in darkness, with no lights or reflectors.

AND, KPD reminds riders these mini or pit bikes are NOT permitted to be used on public roadways or sidewalks.