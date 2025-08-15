Cops Seeking Illegal Minibike Rider Who Flipped off Benton Deputy

Not because of the gesture he made toward the Benton County Deputy, but Officers are seeking to ID and locate this young man for so many reasons related to his illegal riding. He's facing at least one or more citations.

Yet another minibike incident reported in the Tri-Cities

Wednesday, August 13, around 12:49 PM, a Benton County Deputy spotted this illegal rider on Columbia Park Trail not far from Columiba Center Boulevard.

Get our free mobile app

When the Officer attempted to pull him over for illegal riding, the youth made a 'rude' gesture at the Officer then sped off down the bike trail where the Deputy's car could not follow.

They're looking to find him not because of the gesture, but he will be facing numerous charges for illegal riding the minibike on a public road and other issues.

This is the latest in a growing series of incidents involving these minibikes. In the last few months, a Kennewick rider was hurt when he crashed on Clearwater Ave. trying to flee an Officer, and a West Richland teen who tried to speed away from an Officer blew a chain off his bike and was caught.

Law enforcement reminds these riders these bikes are not street legal, cannot be ridden on public streets or roads, sidewalks or bike paths. Most of the riders do not have lights, reflective equipment or clothing, and dozens of incidents have been reported.

Anyone who may know who this rider is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.