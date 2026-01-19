Kennewick, Richland (2) and Grandview (1) Replacement Levies Coming Feb. 10–Get Info Here

Kennewick, Richland and Grandview will be seeking passage of replacement levies on February 10th.

Kennewick and Richland looking to Pass 2

Kennewick will be trying to replace the expiring Education Programs and Operations Levy, and the Safety, Security and Information Tech Levy.

Some of the programs funded by the Education levy include at least 9 different categories including special education support, substitute teachers, secretaries and para educators, curriculum, school nurses and more.

The Safety and Tech levy supports new safety and security updates, online safety and classroom instruction tech, maintaining network infrastructure and replacing aging tech that no longer meets District needs or demands.

Richland Also Seeking 2 Levies

Richland's Education Levy helps with student learning, class sizes, athletics, art programs, student support services, and more

The Tech levy pays for six different digital and tech-related fields that directly impact students, online safety and maintaining digital programs at needed levels.

Grandview has rolled its needs into one levy

The Grandview School Levy also replaces expiring four-year levies that help pay for athletics, activities, safety and security, staffing, maintenance and operations and more.

Each of the Districts has information on their websites, including tax breakdowns and costs, and have also scheduled several community input sessions to gather comments from voters.

Benton County Voter Pamphlets have also been mailed, and should be in your mailboxes by now.

The difference between a levy and a bond is, levies are replacement operational funding that maintains current education service levels. Sometimes aging existing equipment is replaced, but levies do not contain major capital projects, such as building new schools.

When levies pass in WA, the Districts also are eligible to receive additional state funding to help with programs.