Microsoft has already cut, in the last two years, nearly 19,000 workers, but the actual reduction is near 5,000, due to some rehiring. But here comes another wave.

Microsoft to Offer Early Retirement Plans to 25 Percent of Their Workforce

Now this is global, not just US or WA State. But Geekwire and company sources say aboug 60,000 workers, including some in management, will be offered an early retirement plan to walk away.

The reduction is due to economic conditions, according to Geekwire:

"Like its peers, Microsoft is under pressure from Wall Street to hold down operating expenses as it pours tens of billions of dollars into data centers and AI infrastructure."

The Plan Applies to Global Workforce

It's calleld the Voluntary Exit Offer, and is based on their standard severence pay, with monies being based on tenure and level. It will also offer stock vesting, healthcare for a limited period, and job transition services and assistance.

It will be offered to certain workers in the US, Canada, the U.K. and India.

Microsoft Estimates About a 30 Percent Buy-In

The participation is not expected to be as high as their previous voluntary retirement plan, about 30 percent, or an estimated 18,000, will likely take it according to company Officials.

They said this is not a replacement for any future layoffs, which many observers say will continue, based on the company's goals, future projects and economic conditions. The information did not specify how many WA State workers would be offered the plan.