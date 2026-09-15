For starters, we will also explain some of the 'players' in the AI world.

Microsoft Unveils New "Guardrails" for AI Development

"People Matter More than AI"

That was a key statement in a new set of guidelines released by Microsoft this week, intended to ensure that while AI development will continue, it will never be utilized to 'replace' humans, or regard its capabilities as being on par with humans.

The document, according to Geekwire, is 37 pages of guidelines and rules the company will follow to ensure responsible AI development. One of the key points is that AI will always remain subordinate to humanity, and Microsoft says it filters what their AI models produce. They also monitor its behaviors and limits what they are allowed to do.

The New Guidelines Follow Shocking Events Perpetrated by 'Rogue' AI

Open AI is a development group that includes input and contributions from Elon Musk. Open AI is one of several major development firms who are pushing forward with the tech.

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Earlier this summer, as is now being reported widespread, Open AI says one system that was designed to operate on its own following human instruction went rogue. The program was being tested in a controlled environment, but after finding a 'weakness,' it escaped and eluded the test limits.

The rogue program then proceeded to hack into Hugging Face, which is one of the biggest hubs for sharing AI models.

Could What Happened With the Terminator Really Happen?

Forbes reports on the dire warnings from some AI pioneers and experts that humans could be threatened by AI within a decade, that it would most likely be automated systems taking over and taking control faster than humans could stop them.

However, some defense experts say that multiple military systems, if left to AI, could potentially create threatening situations for humans--not entirely unlike what was portrayed in the Terminator movies.

Either way, while some are pushing against the AI guardrails, growing numbers of experts and citizens favor making sure humans remain in full control of AI and its development.