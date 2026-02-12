Popular Redmond Microsoft Visitor-History Center Mysteriously Closes

Perhaps not for everyone, but thousands of people visited the Microsoft Visitor Center and Museum each year, especially because it contained 'artifacts' of the infant days of computers---including what led to the tech giant.

Microsoft Closes Visitor Center, No Specific Reasons Given

Geekwire is reporting the center, which at times contained some souveniers you could purchase, and a number of historical company displays, has shuttered it's doors in Redmond.

A newer 4-story Experience Center One was recently opened, but it's for customers and dignitaries, who get demonstrations of the latest Microsoft Tech, including AI. But the Visitor Center was open for everyone. Only the Microsoft Library remains as a stand-alone.

The Visitor Center had been around for about 15 years, occupuying the original old Eddie Bauer headquarters.

Now You Won't Be Able to See Bill Gates-Paul Allen's Original Inspirational Computer

Among the more popular displays at the Center was the first computer owned by Bill Gates, an Altair 8800. It was the model that inspired him and Paul Allen to begin writing their first code that would eventually lead to Microsoft, and Apple and beyond.

It also contained hands-on experiences that allowed visitors to experience some of the biggest tech breakthroughs the company has ever built.

Geekwire says a spokesperson for Microsoft said in part, in a statement:

“We continuously evaluate our offices to ensure we are creating an exceptional workplace that fosters collaboration, builds community, and aligns to our business needs."

The company has not said what the old Visitor Center Museum space will be used for.