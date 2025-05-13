Microsoft Jettisons 1,985 WA Workers, Also 3 Percent of Global Workforce

Tuesday, Microsoft announced they are letting about 6,000 workers go, 3 percent of their global workforce.

1,985 of the workers are in WA state

According to Geekwire and a WARN Alert from the WA Employment Security Office, 1,150 of the WA workers are in-office, and the remaining 475 are virtual.

Officials had warned recently about more cuts coming to the digital giant, statements indicated they were focused on building what they called "high-performing teams," and increasing their agility by "reducing layers and fewer managers."

These layoffs are a mix of different levels, across the country, globally, and include workers and managers as well as workers for Linked In.

Geekwire says the layoffs are part of a wide pattern of layoffs in the tech industry this year as companies are navigating what they say is an uncertain economic climate. 126 digital companies have let go at least 53,000 workers, but numbers so far this year are pacing lower than the major layoffs of two years ago.

