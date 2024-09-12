Microsoft Dumps Another 650 X-Box Jobs This Week

Since January, Microsoft has shaved off 2,500 jobs from its X-Box division, with 650 of those this week.

Company officials say it's part of a realignment

The Seattle-based computer giant recently completed a $68.7 billion-dollar acquisition of CA-based video game company Activision-Blizzard, and has made some changes.

According to Geekwire:

"Phil Spencer, the Microsoft Gaming CEO, told employees that the latest cutbacks do not signal the cancelation of any additional games, devices, or experiences. He said no further Microsoft games studios are being closed."

He said in an internal memo the cuts are part of a process of realigning their post-acquisition team, and managing their business.

The company closed some Bethesda studios earlier this summer.