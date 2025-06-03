Microsoft Drops Another 305 Jobs, Total Now Approaching 2300 Gone in WA

Microsoft has been undergoing corporate restructuring since the early part of 2025, now more layoffs.

The company drops more workers.

According to a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department and Geekwire reports, Microsoft announced on Monday, June 2nd, another 305 workers will be let go in Redmond.

Geekwire reports that a company spokesperson is making organizational changes to position for success in a dynamic workplace. The company has shed nearly 3 percent of its global workforce over a number of months, about 6,000 jobs.

Company officials would not specify if AI "efficiencies" were a reason for the cuts. Microsoft said the cuts are coming from removing layers of management and overlapping jobs. Specific job titles or roles that are going away were not revealed.

