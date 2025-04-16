Microsoft Donates $1 Million to WA Anti-Tax Political Action Committee

At a time when the Democratic majority in the WA state legislature is pushing for some of the highest tax increases in state history, some major WA-based companies are pushing back.

Microsoft announces a $1 million-dollar pledge to an anti-tax PAC.

Geekwire is reporting Microsoft officials are showing concern over rabid tax proposals being put forth by the Democrats in Olympia and they're supporting a group called the Washington Coalition for Responsible Taxes and Spending.

Democrats claim there is a $16-17 billion dollar budget shortfall for the current budget cycle, however, the actual fiscal numbers show it's closer to $4-5 billion. Dems say it's that high because they are including the new programs and spending they wish to create. Republicans offered a no new taxes budget, but it has been rejected.

Microsoft is joining other WA-based companies pushing back against the new taxes, the other large firms include T-Mobile, Alaska Airlines, and Costco.

Some of the tax proposals include surcharges on tech companies, increases in the capital gains tax, and increasing Business and Occupation, or B & O taxes. Microsoft has also contributed $300,000 to another anti-tax PAC, People for An Affordable Washington.

These reactions are the latest in a series of business shakeups in WA over the last five years. Some of the businesses who have relocated or minimized their presence in WA due to taxes over the last five years, and an unfavorable business climate include:

Fisher Investments--moved corporate headquarters to Texas

Boeing--besides moving the 787 Dreamliner plant to South Carolina, has also quietly moved other operations out of state.

Airline JetBlue---not headquartered here, but is considering moving more or all operations out of WA.

Nike closed its WA flagship store in downtown Seattle in 2023.

Target closed its 2 biggest King County stores in Seattle in 2023, with more coming.

USPS reports since 2020, over 6,000 more businesses have officially changed addresses to move out of Seattle or out of state, than those who have moved in.

JoAnn Fabrics is closing all of its WA state stores in 2025.