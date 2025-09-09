Microsoft Cuts More Seattle-Area Workers as AI Spending Mushrooms

Another 42 workers are being cut from Seattle-area Microsoft campuses, and more workers are becoming unsure about their job security. The number is small, but the latest in a long series of cuts over the last year.

Microsoft says the cuts are part of a series of strategic growth moves

Geekwire is reporting, and a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department says the workers are at the Redmond, WA campus.

According to Geekwire:

"In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said organizational and workforce changes “are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners.”

So far in WA state, some 3,500 Microsoft workers have been let go since May, globally, that number is about 15,000.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others defend the cuts as part of moves to realign and streamline their companies, as well as the result of over-hiring during the pandemic.

Overall however, Microsoft's global workforce remains steady, while job cuts are happening, many of these firms are reinvesting more money in to AI-related projects.