Microsoft Creates New A.I. Platform and Tools Division

Facebook's former head of Global Engineering has now joined Microsoft.

Microsoft creates new AI division

According to Geekwire, Microsoft hired Jay Parikh in October, and now his position has come to creation.

Microsoft is launching a new division that will develop fundamental AI technologies for the company and its users.

According to Geekwire, the division will be called Core AI--Platform and Tools. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a news release that 2025 will be the year that AI models will change the fundamental nature of more commonly used applications--according to Geekwire.

"The company has benefitted significantly from its OpenAI partnership and investment in recent years, while also continuing to develop and deploy its own AI technologies. Microsoft faces stiff competition in AI from fellow cloud giants Amazon Web Services, Google, Salesforce, and many others.

Microsoft said last week that it will spend $80 billion on datacenters to train and deploy AI this fiscal year, which began in July."--(Geekwire).

Company officials say their AI business hit a $10-billion-dollar annual revenue 'run rate' for the quarter ending in December.

Some industry experts say the move to create this new division was spurred by competition in the AI field from Amazon Web Services, Google, Salesforce, and other similar companies.