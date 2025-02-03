Stolen guns and other items SCSO) Stolen guns and other items SCSO) loading...

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 42-year-old suspect in connection with a drug selling operation.

The suspect finally located and arrested

The SCSO released information over the weekend about suspect Nick Spangler, who was under investigation.

Officials conducted a raid on his home in rural Gifford, an unincorporated area of the county across the Columbia River from Inchelium, and west of Chewelah.

According to the SCSO:

"Upon executing the warrant, stolen firearms and illegal narcotics including approximately 1/2 pound of meth were seized. However, the suspect was not home. Detectives on the team were able to locate a second location tied to the case and served another warrant. More illegal narcotics were seized, along with additional firearms—also found to be stolen."

However, Spangler was not there. He was located a few days later, but refused to exit the location he was at. However, he realized he was surrounded and gave up without incident. Not all the weapons pictured in our story have yet to be determined if they are stolen.

The investigation continues.