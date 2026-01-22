Meta Dumps Another 331 Washington State Jobs–Why?

Gamers and other fans of 3D and virtual reality will be disappointed to learn about this cutback.

Meta Cuts Hundreds From Its Reality Labs Division

According to Meta information, and the WA State Employment Security Division, Meta-the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has dumped another 331 jobs. They'd cut 100 last October.

The cuts are mainly in what's called the Reality Labs Division, which deals in what's called the Metaverse. The Metaverse is considered the next version of the internet, except it's a 3D world where users, represented by avatars, can work, play, and learn in immersive interconnected spaces.

Meta has indicated they are scaling back that development and according to Geekwire, is pursuing the development of next-generation Artificial Intelligence.

Meta says Reality Labs has a global workforce of about 15,000 or 19 percent of their total employment of about 78,000.

The bulk of the WA cuts were in Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and about 100 of them remote workers across the state. The layoffs will be finished by March.