2 Men Jailed in Violent Grant County New Year’s Eve Knife Fight

An altercation between roommates landed 2 men in the Grant County Jail New Year's Eve.

Man attacks his rommate, they both receive injuries

Around 11:45 PM Grant County Deputies were called to a rural home in the 15000 block of Road T.5-SW, an unincorporated area near Mattawa, about an assault.

Two men, rommates, got into a knife fight. One man attacked the other, then they were separated, but went after each other again.

During the initial assualt, the victim slashed the suspect's nostril, then during the second go round, the victim got numerous significant but non-life-threatening arm injuries, while the suspect had some cuts to his body.

Both men were arrested, but the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mario Cortez Perez of Mattawa, is not only facing assault but also domestic violence and threats to kill counts.

While the victim was initially arrested, he was not named because authorities have not pressed charges. The investigation continues.