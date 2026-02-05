Man Gets Prison Time for Drug Sales Near Homeless-Aid Shelter in Spokane

A 38-year-old homeless Texas transient who 'transplanted' to Spokane will get 7 years in prison for downtown drug sales.

The Man Set up His own 'De-Facto' Drug Market

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says the man grabbed the attention of ATF (Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) Agents who in 2025 were conducting crime sweeps in several areas of Spokane, including the downtown area.

The suspect, Timothy Michael Hanahan, was idenitified as distributing meth and fentanyl to people not far from the House of Charity on Pacific Ave. The home, operated by Catholic Charities of Eastern WA, had served as a home for Hanahan at that time. No one at the home knew of his activities until he was arrested, and they were notified.

Hanahan bragged to undercover agents on multiple occasions about his "big" connections in Idaho and Montana, he'd moved to Spokane from Texas.

He will serve the seven years, plus at least 4 years of supervised release. At one point during his activities, Hanahan had even set up a small 'de-facto' open-air market where he peddled his drugs.