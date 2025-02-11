Memphis Zoo Offers Elephant Pooping Video for Your Ex on Valentines’ Day

Just when you think nobody has anything different for Valentines' Day? You're wrong...

Memphis Zoo offers a hilarious greeting

The zoo has come up with a funny way to raise donations, they've created a Date or Dump video feature for the holiday of love, and it's proving to be a great fund raiser for the facility.

For a measly $10, you can send either the Date option, which is a red panda munching on a grape, or Dump, a video of an elephant dropping his business on the ground. And, when elephants take a dump, it's enough to fill a wheelbarrow!

The posted the promotion on their Instagram account, and thousands have liked and shared it.

Their website said the following:

"Got an ex that deserves a stinkin' surprise? This Valentine's, let an elephant do the talking. Or maybe you've found the one and want to send them something adorable? Our red pandas have you covered."

With the Dumping option, the zoo's website says you will receive a digital card thank you and a video to share...of the elephant in action. They also suggest the Dumping can be used for annoying neighbors or others in your life you're less than happy with.

But, to see the video, you have to order the Dumping option. Otherwise, just let your imagination roll.