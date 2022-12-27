Melting Snow Creating Road Hazards in Columbia Basin

Melting snow runoff (FCSO) Melting snow runoff (FCSO) loading...

Although many people like the rapid disappearance of snow due to our Chinook conditions, it can create driving challenges.

Rapidly melting snow, and ice cause driving challenges

Whether it's slush and water on top of slick ice, or runoff washing away pavement and dirt, rapidly melting snow creates its own issues.

These photos were taken Tuesday in Northern Franklin County near the intersection of State Route 260 and Gill Road, a commonly traveled area about 7 miles northeast of Kahlotus.

Melting snow is creating runoff that's flowing from Gill onto SR 260. As you can see in the pictures, it often washes away parts of roads or makes them unstable.

We expect more conditions like this as the week progresses, we're supposed to be at least in the upper 40s, and some areas will see a 50 mark by the end of Wednesday.

Franklin County Deputies and other law enforcement remind people to take it slow and remember, especially on pavement, there can be slick ice under the slush and water.