Medical Emergency Triggers 6-Vehicle Crash at Ephtrata Walmart

Ephrata Police say a medical emergency was likely the trigger for a six-vehicle crash that happened Monday at that city's Walmart.

Six vehicle crash snarls traffic and injures several

Police were called to the Walmart on Nat Washington Way about the crash. Investigators say a 70-year-old woman appeared to have some sort of medical emergency behind the wheel, and mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

No other crash specifics were released, but she apparently hit at least one or more other vehicles. Six were involved including a truck and boat trailer.

A 40-year-old woman was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital suffering from a broken arm and other injuries, and a 14-year-old female was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The elderly woman was also taken to an area hospital, no updates on her condition have been released. The investigation continues.