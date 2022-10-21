Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Cable Bridge Crash

(Trooper Thorson WSP) (Trooper Thorson WSP) loading...

A medical emergency behind the wheel is what led to a late Thursday afternoon crash on the Cable Bridge, according to the State Patrol.

52-year-old man dies after crash

Around 3:39 PM, according to Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving his truck southbound across the bridge, which is considered part of State Route 397.

He suffered the medical event about halfway across and crashed hard into the railing and barrier. Traffic was blocked in one lane, and was detoured for some time afterward during the investigation.

Thorson and officials say drugs and alcohol were not involved. The man was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, but there he was pronounced dead. He'd been receiving emergency treatment from EMS workers who first responded.

The man's Ford pickup was totaled in the crash, he was wearing his seatbelt. Traffic was re-routed via the Blue Bridge for several hours while officials investigated.