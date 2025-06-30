(this is an opinion story based on factual national news)

When he was first introduced, McGruff the Crime Dog was aimed at children.

McGruff the Crime Dog was a 1980 creation utilized by the National Crime Prevention Council. He was intended to call attention to crime prevention and awareness at an early age in children, with the residual attracting parents as well. Over the last decade, he's also expanded his message to include online activities and more.

However, this week's messaging by McGruff is likely to produce questions from children. The recent message this week included:

"June isn’t just the start of summer. It’s also Pride Month, a time to celebrate love in all its forms, honor the lives lost to hate, and stand up against violence and discrimination."

No one in their right mind would advocate crime or violence against any group or people or persons. However, the statements in the McGruff release sound more like political-speak or pushing part of a controversial agenda.

The information went on to say:

"Hate crimes targeting the LGBTQ+ community are still far too common. That’s why McGruff and the National Crime Prevention Council are speaking out, supporting communities, and helping people take a bite out of hate."

McGruff was not a political figure, nor was he used, until now, to push an agenda--even if it appears to be subtle.

Get our free mobile app

Some say kids are too 'old'' or sophisticated these days to appreciate his character, but McGruff was always non-partisan. He focused, without being judgemental, on ways to keep yourself, family, and neighborhood safe.

This image was also posted on Instagram

McGriff 'pride' instagram (Instagram) McGriff 'pride' instagram (Instagram) loading...

McGruffs needs to leave the lifestyles and politics out of the safety messages.