The first known self-serve soda machine in the US was introduced in 1950 in a Walgreens. Now, the world's biggest fast-food vendor is phasing them out.

McDonald's Quietly Removing Self-Serve Soda Machines

The idea was first floated a couple of years ago, but now McDonalds is pressing forward with gradually doing away with those famous self-serve soda machines in their restaurants.

According to multiple sources, including a statement released by the company: (by way of Fox News):

"As confirmed in 2023, McDonald’s will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032. The change is being rolled out over 10 years, and is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant."

In many restaurants drinks are already being prepared behind the counter, other restaurants are doing away with the machines following remodels.

Corporate Says It's to Improve Customer Experience

We a know corporations like to spin things, and use flowery words, but compare what they are saying with what we know as consumers.

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Fox News says the company claims this new policy will give them greater control over portions as well as keeping the restaurant clean, and better control of inventory (cups, lids etc). It will also eliminate repairs which they say are costly.

Translation: Over the years we the consumer have gotten sloppy, we make messes and spill soda all over the machines leaving sticky spots, we grab extra unpaid refills, leave straw wrappers everywhere, and pilfer extra cups. Sorry folks, the truth hurts.

Compare This to Wendy's Incredible Freestyle Machines

Here's hoping Wendy's doesn't get rid of their Freestyle Machines. Launched in 2009, these machines are now owned and operated by Coca-Cola and can dispense 165 different combinations of soda into one drink if you want. The Freestyle machine prototype was created by Dean Kaman, inventor of the Segway transportation device.

My favorite drink from the Freestyle is mixing standard Mellow Yellow with some of their orange variety and a little citrus.

Wendy's Freestyle Machine--Getty Wendy's Freestyle Machine--Getty loading...

McDonalds plans to have all the self-serve machines gone by 2032, so drink up.