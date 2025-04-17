Mattawa Woman Charged in 2024 Drug Death of 16-Year-Old Daughter

The Grant County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, April 17th, a Mattawa woman is being held on suspicion of multiple crimes related to drugs, and the death of her daughter.

16-year-old died in June of 2024

June 4th of that year Grant County Fire District 8 EMT's were called to a rural home near Mattawa after Ahna Sandoval was found by her father lying unresponsive on the floor of her bedroom. He had come home for lunch, and found her lying on the floor.

EMT's were not able to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy showed acute amounts of fentanyl and meth led to her death. A lengthy investigation began involving the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, or INET, and finally, they arrested Ahna's mother, Ashley Perin Sandoval, this week. According to the GCSO:

"...evidence accumulated, including text messages and videos showing Ashley’s pattern of providing or facilitating Ahna’s access to methamphetamine and fentanyl. The evidence also shows a pattern of Ashley leaving drugs accessible to Ahna and appearing to include Ahna during a drug transaction."

In addition to the previous warrants Ashley is also facing suspicion of controlled substance distribution, distribution to persons under 18, involving a minor in a drug transaction and endangerment with a controlled substance.