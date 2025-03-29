Mass Shooting Kills 2 Teens at Pierce County House Party, Multiple Injuries

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a shocking mass shooting that killed 2 male teens and left others injured. The incident occurred at a house party.

Deputies called to area early Saturday morning.

Around 12:24 AM Saturday March 29th Deputies arrived at the17800 block of 25th Ave. Ct. E in unincorporated Tacoma after multiple 911 calls about shots being fired.

When Officers arrived there were at least 30-40 juveniles running around and screaming from a house party. Just prior to Deputies arriving witnesses said there were shots fired after a fight broke out.

Several cars became stuck trying to leave the neighborhood. Deputies attempted live-saving measures on one teen but he died at the scene. Another succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. Five other victims were taken to area hospitals.The youngest victim is 16, the rest are ages 17-21.

Authorities said the area is secured, and they are asking the public for any surveillance footage from a multi-block area.

The PCSO says one juveniles male is in custody.