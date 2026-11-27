US Marshals and Stevens County Deputies continue to search for the man who fired at them late last week, he is still on the loose. But they did recover a stolen vehicle.

He Fired a Rifle at Officers November 22nd

45-year-old Ronald Rutledge is wanted on a Department of Corrections outstanding warrant, but that is secondary to his criminal behavior.

November 22nd, about 15 miles northwest of Springdale, in Stevens County, he fired a rifle multiple times at Deputies who were answering a possible trespassing call in this rural area.

No Deputies Were Hit

No injuries reported, we don't know if he hit their patrol vehicles, but based on this incident, and his known past (he's considered dangerous) US Marshals are offering a $3,500 reward for tips leading to his arrest. He fled into the woods following the altercation.

SCSO Facebook suspect Rutledge SCSO Facebook suspect Rutledge

Now, over the Thanksgiving Holiday, Marshals and the SCSO reported a stolen Polaris ATV Side-By-Side vehicle Rutledge took as part of his getaway has been recovered.

He Traveled at Least 15-18 Miles In the Rig

The vehicle was recovered November 24th, in the 4400 block of Springdale-Hunters Rd, a few miles due west of Springdale, and at least 15 miles or more southeast of where the original incident took place.

Rutlege is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, call 9-1-1. For more details, see our station's mobile app.