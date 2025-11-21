Body of Man Fleeing Spokane Tribal Police Recovered from Spokane River

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office made a sad discovery in the Spokane River Wednesday.

Divers recover body of man fleeing Police

The SCSO says Spokane Tribal Police were pursuing a 42-year-old man, whose name was not released, on Monday the 16th. He was wanted on outstanding warrants in Stevens, and Lincoln Counties, WA, and in Minnesota.

No specifics of the warrants were given, but Officers said in his effort to escape, he 'entered' the Spokane River. They didn't give the location, but shortly afterward he disappeared. Tribal Police said they were chasing him on foot, he ran over an embankment, then jumped into the water, and went under.

He did not resurface and Officers presumed he'd drowned.

Wednesday the SCSO Emergency Operations Dive Team assisted by searching an area of the river, and they found the man's body. In this image from SCSO, their on the water team is conducting the search for the suspect.