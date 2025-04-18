Man With Mexican Cartel Ties Gets Prison for Huge E. WA Drug Sales

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says a dangerous cartel manager has been found guilty for his role in a massive drug ring.

The man accused of overseeing fentanyl, meth distribution

45-year-old Luis Esquivel-Bolanos of Guerro, Mexico, was found guilty on multiple counts of drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The US Attorney's Office said in January of 2023, authorities identified Bolanos as the head of a major drug trafficking operation that flooded tribal lands in Northeastern WA, and across to Montana, with fentanyl, meth and other narcotics.

He was also accused of threatening various persons, using the 'muscle' of the Jalisco Cartel to maintain control of the operation. This included threats against a person he believed was a snitch, or a DEA informant. One of those included a death threat.

On April 19th, 2023, DEA, Bureau of Indian Affairs and other agencies raided numerous homes in Okanogan County, and seized massive amounts of drugs and guns.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"161,000 fentanyl-laced pills (to include Mexi-blues and rainbow-colored pills), approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 6 pounds of heroin, and more than 2 pounds of cocaine. The BIA, DEA, and their partners also seized approximately 12 firearms. Many of these drugs were obtained inside a trailer, where Esquivel-Bolanos was living at the time."

Bolanos could be facing life in prison on the charges, and possible permanent deportation from the US when he is sentenced.