Burgler Uses Flower Pot to Smash Through Spokane Bank Door

Man tries to smash into closed Spokane bank

A 44-year-old Spokane man is in the county jail after he used a flower pot to smash through the front door of a bank on Saturday, according to new information released by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:44 AM Officers responded to a report of a break in in the North 500 block of Mullan Road, presumed to be the location of a Columbia Bank Branch.

They found shattered glass and dirt from the flower pot at the entrance, but did not see a suspect. After numerous commands were given via bullhorn, including that a K-9 would be sent in if the person (or persons) did not come out, the suspect turned himself in.

SCSO media release image SCSO media release image loading...

The suspect, identified as Richard N. Brown, told Officers he thought he heard someone inside, and broke in to check on their welfare. Officers obviously found this suspicious as the branch is not open on Saturday. However, he appeared to be coherent and aware of what was happening.

He was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked on multiple charges, and the investigation continues.